Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. has beta of 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.