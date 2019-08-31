Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, with potential downside of -8.26%. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 21.11% and its average target price is $31.5. Based on the data given earlier, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.