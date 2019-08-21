Comparing of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 122.51 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc.’s current beta is 0.65 and it happens to be 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -14.53%. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 144.29% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 79.2% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.