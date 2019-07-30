Comparing of Servotronics Inc. (SVT) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servotronics Inc. 11 0.52 N/A 1.48 7.70 Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 75.48 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Servotronics Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 8.7% Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -86% -70.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.39 shows that Servotronics Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Servotronics Inc. are 4.9 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Research Frontiers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Research Frontiers Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Servotronics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Servotronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of Servotronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Research Frontiers Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Servotronics Inc. -8.25% -14.13% -0.46% 12.37% 17.29% 14.34% Research Frontiers Incorporated 19.77% 51.6% 15.68% 165.6% 284.97% 112.82%

For the past year Servotronics Inc. has weaker performance than Research Frontiers Incorporated

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Servotronics Inc. beats Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.