Comparing of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) and Its Competitors

As Foreign Money Center Banks company, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has 47.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 21.27% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has 8.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 23.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 19.60% 1.80% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. N/A 34 12.75 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 63.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 1.19% -1.67% 1.82% 0% -19.06% 6.87% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, travelerÂ’s checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.