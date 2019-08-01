Comparing of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) and Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) compete with each other in the Foreign Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 34 6.71 N/A 2.63 12.60 Banco Santander S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.53 8.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Banco Santander S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and Banco Santander S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 1.8% Banco Santander S.A. 0.00% 8.2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Banco Santander S.A. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of Banco Santander S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21% of Banco Santander S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. -2.27% -6.04% -3.78% -10.53% -22.19% 3.95% Banco Santander S.A. -2.98% -10.41% 0.66% -6.56% -30.02% 1.79%

For the past year ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Banco Santander S.A.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. beats Banco Santander S.A.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, travelerÂ’s checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.