Comparing of ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Since ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.21 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.18 N/A 1.26 23.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ServiceSource International Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceSource International Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceSource International Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iron Mountain Incorporated is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ServiceSource International Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ServiceSource International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceSource International Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Iron Mountain Incorporated is $29, which is potential -9.80% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ServiceSource International Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 90.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of ServiceSource International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year ServiceSource International Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Summary

Iron Mountain Incorporated beats ServiceSource International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.