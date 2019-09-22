Comparing of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 264 16.88 N/A 0.02 18492.67 Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ServiceNow Inc. and Wipro Limited. Wipro Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ServiceNow Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wipro Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceNow Inc. and Wipro Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Wipro Limited’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Wipro Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ServiceNow Inc. and Wipro Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 10.17% for ServiceNow Inc. with average target price of $298.75. Meanwhile, Wipro Limited’s average target price is $3.75, while its potential upside is 0.81%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ServiceNow Inc. is looking more favorable than Wipro Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.3% of Wipro Limited are owned by institutional investors. ServiceNow Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79% of Wipro Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. has stronger performance than Wipro Limited

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats Wipro Limited on 8 of the 12 factors.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.