Comparing of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 11.74 N/A -2.69 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 161 11.55 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seritage Growth Properties and PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seritage Growth Properties and PS Business Parks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PS Business Parks Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and PS Business Parks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PS Business Parks Inc. is $133, which is potential -25.41% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seritage Growth Properties and PS Business Parks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties has weaker performance than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.