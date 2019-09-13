Comparing of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 13.61 N/A -2.69 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.22 N/A 0.39 35.55

Demonstrates Seritage Growth Properties and Empire State Realty OP L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seritage Growth Properties and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.4%. 2.6% are Seritage Growth Properties’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.