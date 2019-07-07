Comparing of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.25 N/A -2.34 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 351.61%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 consensus price target and a 1,837.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 23% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.