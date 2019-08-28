Comparing of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.36 N/A -2.34 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.24 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 236.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 43.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.