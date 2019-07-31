Comparing of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.04 N/A -2.34 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 31.56 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.89 beta which is 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 412.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seres Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 40.6% respectively. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.