Comparing of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,081,780,948.61% 235.9% -81.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 104,032,997.25% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $52.25, with potential upside of 29.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 93.6%. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.