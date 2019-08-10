Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Its rival Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 63.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
