Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Its rival Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 63.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.