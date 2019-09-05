Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and GigCapital2 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and GigCapital2 Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 4 of the 5 factors.