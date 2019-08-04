Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

We are contrasting Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is presently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Allegro Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 35.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.