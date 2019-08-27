Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.99 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.