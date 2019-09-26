Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 52.51%. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.