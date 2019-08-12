Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

We are comparing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 25.02%. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
