Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)

We are comparing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 25.02%. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.