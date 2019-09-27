Comparing of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,902,439.02% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 0%. About 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.