Comparing of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.28 N/A -0.20 0.00 Daxor Corporation 11 82.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 4% respectively. About 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Daxor Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Daxor Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.