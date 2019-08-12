Comparing of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.74 N/A -0.20 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 30 5.63 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sensus Healthcare Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Liquidity

Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AtriCure Inc. are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Sensus Healthcare Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AtriCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sensus Healthcare Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively AtriCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 18.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while AtriCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AtriCure Inc. beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.