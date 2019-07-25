Comparing of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 4 12.81 N/A -0.48 0.00 World Acceptance Corporation 130 2.76 N/A 7.62 17.47

Table 1 highlights Senmiao Technology Limited and World Acceptance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Senmiao Technology Limited and World Acceptance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -97.5% -82.7% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senmiao Technology Limited and World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 90.9% respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited’s share held by insiders are 68.68%. Competitively, 0.4% are World Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -11.68% -12.33% 22.35% -7.96% -45.37% 9.19% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has weaker performance than World Acceptance Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors World Acceptance Corporation beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.