Comparing of Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.23 N/A -0.52 0.00 SunOpta Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seneca Foods Corporation and SunOpta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SunOpta Inc. 0.00% -66.3% -14.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Seneca Foods Corporation and SunOpta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SunOpta Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, SunOpta Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 73.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seneca Foods Corporation and SunOpta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.83% and 62.5% respectively. 73.34% are Seneca Foods Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of SunOpta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 16.08% -1.44% -17.62% -35.2% -15.12% -4.95% SunOpta Inc. 11.08% 34.04% 5% -15.84% -37.45% 13.95%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation had bearish trend while SunOpta Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation beats SunOpta Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. Its Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products segment offers aseptic beverages, such as soy, almond, rice, coconut, sunflower, and other non-dairy and alternative beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, vitamin and electrolyte waters, and energy drinks. This segment also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; baby food, puddings, sauces, fruits, vegetables, and protein based snacks in organic and conventional re-sealable pouch products; and nutritious snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.