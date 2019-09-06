Comparing of SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) and Its Competitors

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SemGroup Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SemGroup Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.80% -0.80% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SemGroup Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SemGroup Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

With average price target of $12, SemGroup Corporation has a potential upside of 37.46%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. Given SemGroup Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SemGroup Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SemGroup Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend while SemGroup Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SemGroup Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SemGroup Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that SemGroup Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SemGroup Corporation does not pay a dividend.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.