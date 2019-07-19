Comparing of SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 14 0.39 N/A -0.51 0.00 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 34 0.78 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SemGroup Corporation and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SemGroup Corporation and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.73 shows that SemGroup Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SemGroup Corporation. Its rival Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. SemGroup Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

SemGroup Corporation and Crestwood Equity Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

SemGroup Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 71.03% and an $20.13 consensus price target. On the other hand, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s potential downside is -4.08% and its consensus price target is $35. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SemGroup Corporation is looking more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SemGroup Corporation and Crestwood Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 73.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.45% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 10.4% -8.85% -15.65% -24.63% -47.13% 0.15% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 2.91% -3.51% 10.61% 8.52% 21.01% 29.2%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation was less bullish than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners LP beats SemGroup Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.