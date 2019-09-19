Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We are comparing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,335.11% and an $4.5 consensus price target. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 312.37% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 30.8%. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.