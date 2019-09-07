Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, TrovaGene Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3,288.55%. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 644.68% and its consensus target price is $14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 8%. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.