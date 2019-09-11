Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Since SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 64.49 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta means SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,170.35% and an $4.5 average target price. Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $115, with potential upside of 13.02%. Based on the results given earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.