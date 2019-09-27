Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)'s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,471.43% and an $4.5 average price target.

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

On 6 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.