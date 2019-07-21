Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,454.50% and an $4.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Immutep Limited has 8.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Immutep Limited beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.