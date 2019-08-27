Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3,125.81% at a $4.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 13.1%. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.