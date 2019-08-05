Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2,345.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.