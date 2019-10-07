Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 167,715,133,531.16% -600.2% -141.8% Celyad SA 81,960,104.08% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3,646.88% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with average target price of $4.5.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Celyad SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 6.89%. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Celyad SA.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.