Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.12 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 3,137.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.5. On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 153.41% and its consensus target price is $38.67. The results provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectis S.A., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 34% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.