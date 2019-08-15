Comparing of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 has SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 2,961.22%. Competitively argenx SE has an average target price of $166.67, with potential upside of 24.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 55.81% respectively. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.