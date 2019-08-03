Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|97.13
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 2.82% respectively. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
