Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 97.13 N/A -2.52 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 2.82% respectively. 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.