Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 527.27% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 7.7%. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.