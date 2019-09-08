Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Repligen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 18.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 90.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.