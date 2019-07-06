Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

This is a contrast between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 86.38 N/A -2.92 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1848.23 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential -7.37% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 6 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.