Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|87.81
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 77.58% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 53.8% respectively. Insiders owned 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
