Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.81 N/A -2.92 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 77.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 53.8% respectively. Insiders owned 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.