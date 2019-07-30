Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|82.41
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 322.96%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 0.75%. Insiders held 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
Summary
Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 6 factors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
