Comparing of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.41 N/A -2.92 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 322.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 0.75%. Insiders held 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 6 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.