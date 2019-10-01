Comparing of Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|12
|0.00
|13.91M
|-0.04
|0.00
|Lennar Corporation
|40
|0.81
|N/A
|5.83
|6.51
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Lennar Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|113,273,615.64%
|-0.7%
|-0.3%
|Lennar Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares and 0% of Lennar Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|4.09%
|-4.42%
|-8.03%
|49.48%
|0%
|52.26%
|Lennar Corporation
|1.82%
|-0.71%
|-9.2%
|1.63%
|-11.26%
|21.29%
For the past year Select Interior Concepts Inc. has stronger performance than Lennar Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Lennar Corporation beats Select Interior Concepts Inc.
