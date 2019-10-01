Comparing of Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts Inc. 12 0.00 13.91M -0.04 0.00 Lennar Corporation 40 0.81 N/A 5.83 6.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Lennar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts Inc. 113,273,615.64% -0.7% -0.3% Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares and 0% of Lennar Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Interior Concepts Inc. 4.09% -4.42% -8.03% 49.48% 0% 52.26% Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29%

For the past year Select Interior Concepts Inc. has stronger performance than Lennar Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Lennar Corporation beats Select Interior Concepts Inc.