Comparing of Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 11 4.08 N/A 0.89 12.72 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.40 N/A 0.80 4.33

Table 1 highlights Select Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Select Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Select Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Select Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.36 beta means Select Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Select Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Select Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 34.72% are OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while OptimumBank Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Select Bancorp Inc. beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.