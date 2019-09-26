Comparing of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.53 N/A 3.07 19.44 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.14 N/A 2.06 8.48

In table 1 we can see SEI Investments Company and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. SEI Investments Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility & Risk

SEI Investments Company’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SEI Investments Company. Its rival Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. SEI Investments Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has 28.98% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.