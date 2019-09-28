Comparing of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SEI Investments Company and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 218,802,683.64% 29.9% 24.8% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SEI Investments Company and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 0%. SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders are 6.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 10 of the 10 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.