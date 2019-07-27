Comparing of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

This is a contrast between SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 53 5.72 N/A 3.00 17.07 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 26.28% respectively. SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.