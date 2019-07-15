Comparing of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
Volatility & Risk
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 59.2% respectively. 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
