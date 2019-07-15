Comparing of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 59.2% respectively. 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.