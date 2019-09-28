Comparing of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Since Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.40 14.24M -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 926,058,398.91% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 40% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.